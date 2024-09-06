Rompin bus-trailer crash claims fourth fatality

ROMPIN: Another teacher involved in the accident involving a bus and a trailer lorry on Jalan Kuantan-Segamat early today has died of her injuries, taking the death toll to four.

Rompin district police chief DSP Nor Azman Yusof confirmed this when contacted tonight, saying that the latest victim was identified as Dahlia Ahmad, 52.

“The victim died at 9.30 pm while undergoing treatment at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) in Kuantan,” he said.

The teacher is the fourth victim of the fatal crash after 48-year-old Hasnatul Adilah Hassan, the deputy principal 1 of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jeram, Melaka; bus driver Hadi Asyraf Mad Idris, 29, and school operation assistant Hamzah Ahmad, 60.

The bus, carrying 39 passengers including two drivers, overturned on a roadside slope after losing control and colliding with a trailer transporting steel coils.

The passengers, mostly teachers from SK Jeram, Masjid Tanah, and their children, were on their way to Terengganu for a benchmarking programme.

Ten passengers are still in hospital.