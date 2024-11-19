$!Runners light up the night at Puma’s Nitro Night Run 2024

Over 10,000 participants gathered at Dataran Putrajaya for an unforgettable experience

PUMA’s Nitro Night Run 2024 was a resounding success as over 10,000 passionate runners gathered under the night sky at Dataran Putrajaya for an unforgettable experience. Celebrating the theme of “Elevate”, participants pushed their limits across three race categories: 5KM, 10KM, and the challenging 21KM half-marathon, which was introduced for the first time this year. The 21KM attracted the most entries, highlighting its strong appeal among those seeking a greater challenge.

From exhilarating runs to electrifying post-race entertainment, the event was more than just a race – it was a celebration of fitness, unity, and the spirit of pushing oneself beyond limits. The Nitro Night Run wasn't just about completing distances, it was an event designed to unite people from all walks of life through the power of sports. Puma brought its mission to empower people to be #ForeverFaster, creating a space where elite athletes, casual runners, and fitness enthusiasts could come together and challenge themselves in a festive, community-focused environment. From start to finish, the Nitro Night Run was filled with energy, music, and camaraderie.

“This year’s Puma Nitro Night Run demonstrated the incredible spirit of the Malaysian running community. We saw people of all ages and backgrounds come together to embrace the challenge and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere. “At Puma, we believe in the unifying power of sports, and this event was a testament to how running can bring people together. We’re thrilled with the success we saw, from the total turnout to the sheer joy and excitement experienced by all runners. “The 21KM category, in particular, saw an overwhelming response, showcasing its popularity among those seeking a true endurance challenge. We look forward to hosting even more exhilarating experiences like this in the future,” said Steven Tan, Country Manager of Puma Malaysia.