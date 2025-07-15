Soft Hooligans bring inclusive cheers to Women’s Euros in Switzerland

A Swedish supporters’ group called the Soft Hooligans is making waves at the Women’s Euros in Switzerland, bringing their unique blend of chants, drums, and a strong message of inclusion.

The group, founded in 2017 by Kajsa Aronsson and her daughter Estrid Kjellman, aims to create a lively atmosphere while advocating for better conditions in women’s football.

The idea for the Soft Hooligans came after the duo attended the 2017 Women’s Euros in the Netherlands.

“It was just so incredibly dead. We shouted sometimes, we cheered, and people looked at us as if we were completely crazy,“ Kjellman recalled. What started as a joke about being “soft hooligans” soon turned into a movement, with a Facebook group helping spread their message.

Initially, the group faced challenges in building a cheering culture. “We had to build everything from scratch and get people to want to stand in the stands. Early on, it wasn’t even that much fun to attend the games.

You were on your own,“ Kjellman said. Fast forward to 2025, and the atmosphere has transformed, with more organised supporter groups across teams.

The Soft Hooligans stand out for their core values—inclusivity and LGBTQ-friendliness. “Everyone should feel welcome,“ Kjellman emphasised. Their presence in the stands, often filled with families and children, reflects this ethos. However, they still face criticism.

“We receive mocking comments about our name,“ Kjellman admitted, though they choose to focus on their mission instead.

Beyond cheering, the group highlights the political struggles in women’s football. “Women’s football is still very marginalised. In Sweden, we’ve come a long way. But there’s still a long way to go,“ Kjellman noted.

They remain hopeful for the future, especially with younger generations embracing female football stars like Aitana Bonmati.

Currently, Sweden is riding high in the tournament, securing a quarter-final spot after a dominant 4-1 win over Germany.

Their massive banner in the stands reads “41 Years Since Last Time” and “Bringing the Gold Home,“ referencing Sweden’s 1984 triumph. Coach Peter Gerhardsson praised the fans, saying, “I have never, as a national coach, experienced the kind of support we had.”

Sweden will face reigning champions England in Zurich, with the Soft Hooligans ready to bring their signature energy. “It feels great that we are playing here again on Thursday, almost like home advantage,“ Gerhardsson added. - AFP