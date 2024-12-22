Takuma Murakami best in class

THIRTY-FIVE thrilled and relieved players secured their Asian Tour cards for next year after the five-round final stage of the Asian Tour School came to a conclusion on Saturday (Dec 21).

Japan’s Takumi Murakami took top spot and along with the other graduates soon faces the exciting prospect of competing on a 2025 schedule of significant scale, which at the moment boasts a total of 22 events offering prize money of over US$30 million (RM135m) – with more tournaments to be added.

Murakami, the leader at the start of the day, fired a one-under-par 70 to finish on 20-under and beat Korean Kyungnam Kang by one.

Kang shot a 69, while his compatriot Doyeob Mun claimed third, another shot back following a 68. Australian Jack Thompson (68) tied for fourth with China’s Bai Zhengkai (67).

“It’s absolutely the best feeling,” said 25-year-old Murakami.

“I was very nervous. Unlike yesterday I couldn’t get my putter to work very well, so it was a pretty tough day. I’m very happy I managed to win now.”

With limited appearances on the Japan Tour and its feeder circuit he has now hit the jackpot with a season that will bring many opportunities.

He added: “Well, I’ve always wanted to compete against athletes from around the world, so I’m really looking forward to finally being on that stage next year.”

After birdieing the first three holes he was in complete control, but the birdies dried up and he dropped shots on 12 and 14 to give Kang a glimmer of hope.

Despite making birdie on 15 to draw one closer Kang just fell short but was also thrilled to earn the second card.

Said the 11-time winner on the Korean PGA Tour: “I am 41, it means so much to do this at my age. I have had a great year by not practicing so much, just focusing on fine tuning technique. Also, the Korean Tour is doing so well. I wanted the younger players to enjoy that and by me deciding to play overseas more that gives them more opportunities. It’s an exciting time for me. My goal is to win an event next year.”

For Thompson it was also a phenomenal result. He won the school at this venue two years ago and only just missed out on keeping his card on the Asian Tour Order of Merit this year by a few places.

“To get back is great. I would have liked to have finished today off a bit better, but at the end of the day I got my card back,” he said.

“Everything’s just been really good. I’ve sort of ended the year playing decently, and I had eight days off just to relax before here because I just played so much. But I mean, it never really disappears like that, so yeah, I’m happy with that.”

In a dramatic finish to secure the 35th card, Thailand’s Charng-Tai Sudsom birdied his final two holes to fire a brave 65 to finish on 10-under and hence avoid an 11-man sudden-death playoff for the final place. He’d started on 10 and made a 15-footer on eight and a six-footer on nine to complete one of the most important rounds of his career.

China’s Wu Ashun, a four-time winner in Europe, was one of the players on nine-under to miss out. Tragically he bogeyed his last three holes to end a season of great disappointment as he also failed to keep his card on the DP World Tour by the narrowest of margins. He finished 115th on the Order of Merit, just nine points behind Ross Fisher from England who made it through in 114th place.

The Asian Tour’s new season starts with the Philippine Open at Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club, from Jan 23-26, and is followed the week after by the International Series India presented by DLF – where American superstar Bryson DeChambeau confirmed just yesterday he will play. – Asian Tour