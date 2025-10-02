CHONG LEE QIAN, See Jie Le and Lim Cayson powered their way to double victories at the eighth Qualifying Round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championship (AJBC) 2025 powered by MoveNow, with all three young shuttlers winning the singles and doubles events in their respective categories.

Held in Kedah recently, the Qualifying Round saw Jie Le from SMK Ayer Hitam coming out tops in the Girls’ U-15 Singles after beating Teoh Min Yi of SMK Batu 5. Jie Le then partnered Chor Yoon Qian from SMJK Keat Hwa 1 to win the Girls’ U-15 Doubles over Hanis Zulaikha Mohd Najhan and Ooi Hui Han of SMJK Keat Hwa 1.