$!Volvo EX90 named 2024 World Luxury Car of the Year

Swedish car manufacturer’s award underscores Volvo’s leadership in combining premium design, sustainable innovation, and safety-focused technology in a singular package

The newly launched all-electric Volvo EX90 has secured one of the automotive industry’s most prestigious accolades — the title of World Luxury Car of the Year 2024. The award, announced ahead of the New York International Auto Show, underscores Volvo’s leadership in combining premium design, sustainable innovation, and safety-focused technology in a singular package. Chosen by a panel of 96 respected motoring journalists from 30 countries, the EX90 was praised for its refined Scandinavian aesthetics, cutting-edge electric performance, and groundbreaking safety systems. The recognition affirms the EX90’s status as the most advanced and safest vehicle Volvo has ever produced.

At the heart of this innovation lies Volvo Cars’ proprietary Superset technology stack, developed entirely in-house. The vehicle functions as a “computer on wheels,” utilising NVIDIA DRIVE AI platforms to power every aspect of its performance – from infotainment and safety functions to advanced driver assistance systems. This architecture allows for continuous improvement through over-the-air updates, making the EX90 more capable over time. Advanced safety through lidar and sensor technology A standout feature of the EX90 is its pioneering use of lidar technology — a first for the brand. Seamlessly integrated into the vehicle’s roofline, the Luminar lidar unit operates with pulsed lasers that measure distances in three-dimensional space with exceptional accuracy. This enables the vehicle to detect pedestrians up to 250 metres away, or identify potential hazards, such as a loose tyre – 120 metres ahead, even in total darkness or at highway speeds. Unlike conventional sensor systems that rely solely on cameras and radar, the inclusion of lidar significantly enhances object recognition and spatial awareness. Volvo’s research suggests that adding lidar to its vehicles could reduce severe crashes by up to 20% and improve overall crash avoidance by around 9%. Complementing this hardware is an improved Pilot Assist feature, which now includes automatic lane-change steering — a tangible step toward future hands-free driving as regulatory frameworks evolve. Driver monitoring and emergency response Among the EX90’s most lauded innovations is its Driver Understanding System, recently recognised by TIME Magazine as one of the Best Inventions of 2024. This system monitors the driver’s behaviour using two in-cabin cameras and steering wheel sensors, along with patented software designed to detect signs of distraction, drowsiness, or impairment.

In the event that the driver exhibits signs of fatigue or inattention, the system gradually escalates its alerts, beginning with subtle cues and advancing to more pronounced warnings. If the driver becomes unresponsive, the EX90 can safely bring the vehicle to a halt, activate hazard lights, and contact emergency services. Unlike traditional systems, Volvo’s technology can differentiate between various types of distraction — whether the driver is not paying enough attention to the road or is fixated on it to an unusual degree, potentially indicating cognitive overload. Occupant detection technology: A safer cabin for all Further enhancing its safety credentials, the EX90 debuts a sophisticated Occupant Sensing feature capable of detecting even the smallest movements — such as those from a sleeping infant. The system activates when an attempt is made to lock the vehicle. If movement is detected, the car will remain unlocked, issue alerts through exterior lights and the horn, and send a notification via the Volvo Cars app.