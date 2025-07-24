Xi urges China-EU trust amid global turbulence at Beijing summit

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasised the need for China and the European Union to deepen trust and make “correct strategic choices” in a turbulent world during a summit in Beijing on Thursday. The talks, marking 50 years of diplomatic ties, highlighted both cooperation and friction on issues like trade, Ukraine, and market access.

“The more severe and complex the international situation is, the more important it is for China and the EU to strengthen communication, increase mutual trust, and deepen cooperation,“ Xi said. He welcomed EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Antonio Costa, urging both sides to meet public expectations and historical challenges.

Despite Xi’s call for unity, divisions remain sharp. The EU seeks to address its $360 billion trade deficit with China, which von der Leyen called “unsustainable.” Brussels also demands better market access for European firms and fewer export controls on rare earths. Meanwhile, China has launched probes into European pork, brandy, and dairy products after the EU imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

Another key tension is China’s stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine. The EU accuses Beijing of indirectly supporting Moscow by supplying dual-use goods. “We know that Chinese companies supply around 80 percent of the dual-use goods to the war,“ a senior EU official said. “We’re not naive. We’re not asking China to cut relations, but to step up customs and financial controls.”

Von der Leyen expressed cautious optimism, stating the summit offered “the opportunity to both advance and rebalance our relationship.” Costa added, “We need concrete progress on issues related to trade and the economy.”

Analysts, however, doubt major breakthroughs. “This summit is not going to change the course of Europe-China relations, which is one of deterioration due to structural issues,“ said Abigael Vasselier of the MERICS think tank. - AFP