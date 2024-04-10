$!Yamaha to collaborate with Caterham

Japanese manufacturer, VY Holdings to develop a new electric sports coupe, dubbed “Project V”

YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD. has announced its collaboration in the development of a new electric sports coupe, dubbed “Project V.” This initiative is being spearheaded by Caterham EVo Limited, a UK-based subsidiary of VT Holdings Co., Ltd., headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. The partnership seeks to drive the project toward mass production and commercialisation, blending both companies’ expertise in engineering and technology.

Project V is designed to carry forward the core values of Caterham, which emphasise driving pleasure through lightweight construction, simplicity, and a focus on the fun-to-drive experience.

Initially introduced at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK in July 2023 and later showcased at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January 2024, the project has garnered significant attention. Together with Tokyo R&D Co., Ltd., based in Chiyoda, Tokyo, the companies are working toward developing and producing a prototype, with a target completion date around mid-2025, followed by plans for mass production.

Yamaha Motor is playing a pivotal role by independently developing an e-axle, a critical component of the electric powertrain. The company will supply a trial model of the e-axle for use in the prototype and contribute its expertise in vehicle motion control. This collaboration aims to create a vehicle that will bear the mark of “Caterham Powered by Yamaha Motor.”