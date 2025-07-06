TDM diver laid to rest in Semporna after training tragedy

SEMPORNA: The remains of Corporal Mohd Haswansir Julnasir, a Malaysian Army (TDM) Special Boat Squadron member, were laid to rest at Kampung Gusung Melanta Tesi Cemetery, Pulau Bum Bum, early today.

The 30-year-old soldier died during a diving exercise off Kuantan, Pahang.

His body was first taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for a post-mortem before being transported via a Royal Malaysian Air Force C-130 aircraft to Tawau and then to his hometown.

The funeral procession was held at 2.30 am.

TDM confirmed an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. “We urge the public to avoid speculation and respect the family’s privacy,“ the statement read.

Army chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan expressed condolences, calling Mohd Haswansir a highly skilled soldier.

The late corporal was part of the elite Special Boat Squadron under the 22nd Commando Regiment. He went missing during a closed-circuit breathing apparatus (CCBA) training exercise near Dock Port, Kuantan, on Thursday.

A search team recovered his body yesterday, approximately 500 metres from the incident site, with all diving gear and his M4 rifle intact.

Mohd Haswansir was trained in amphibious and maritime operations, with the exercise aimed at maintaining combat readiness. - Bernama