YSIJ donates food baskets to 200 families of fishermen in Pasir Gudang

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Sultan Ibrahim Johor (YSIJ) today donated food baskets to 200 families of fishermen in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

A post on His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s Facebook page stated that YSIJ senior manager Shah Reza Md Kanafe presented the contributions to South Johor Fishermen’s Association chairman Azli Mohd Aziz in a ceremony at Dewan Kompleks Nelayan Pasir Gudang Baru.

According to the post, since 2020, YSIJ has been committed to providing assistance to fishermen throughout Johor, especially those whose incomes have been adversely affected by the monsoon season or who are facing health issues.

One of the recipients, Rahim Md Salleh, 59, who had his left leg amputated two years ago, described YSIJ’s assistance as essential for his family’s survival.

“Our family’s income is unstable as it depends on the catch, which has been declining lately,” he said.