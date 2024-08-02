BHPetrol Hosts “Chinese New Year and Safe Return Home Program”

BOUSTEAD Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol) organised the “Chinese New Year and Safe Return Home Program” at BHPetrol Jalan Kebun, Klang. The event, held in collaboration with their strategic partner, the Road Safety Division (BKJR) of the Malaysian Road Transport Department (JPJ), aimed to promote road safety awareness among the community, particularly during the festive season.The program saw the participation of 150 individuals, including BHPetrol management, representatives from BKJR and UPJ, BHPetrol station owners, media partners, local community members, and BHPetrol customers.

As an annual initiative by BHPetrol, the program celebrated the Chinese New Year festivities while also providing valuable road safety tips and vehicle inspections to attending customers. Emphasising the importance of safe driving practices and vehicle maintenance, customers were encouraged to prioritise their safety and ensure their vehicles are in optimal condition.

“We believe that this effort can contribute positively to supporting the government’s efforts in addressing road safety issues in Malaysia. We hope that everyone arrives safely at their destinations to celebrate the Chinese New Year. Drive carefully on the roads, Drive Smart, Arrive Safely,” said Ir. Azizul Azily Ahmad, CEO of BHPetrol, emphasising the importance of responsible driving habits for a safer road environment.

Through collaborative efforts between BHPetrol and BKJR, the “Chinese New Year and Safe Return Home Program” served as a platform to raise awareness about road safety and promote safer driving practices among motorists, ultimately contributing to reducing road accidents and ensuring the well-being of all road users.