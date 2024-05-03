$!BMW Group Expands Manufacturing Footprint in Thailand with Battery Assembly Facility

AFTER a joint ground-breaking ceremony attended by Milan Nedeljković, Board Member for Production at BMW AG, representatives of the Thai government, and the German ambassador to Thailand Ernst Reichel, construction has commenced for the BMW Group’s local manufacturing facility for Gen-5 high-voltage batteries. This facility will enable the BMW Group to produce fully electric vehicles locally, with production scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025.
The forthcoming high-voltage battery assembly facility will cover 4,000 square meters and will be an integral part of BMW Group Manufacturing Thailand. The assembly line will convert imported battery cells into modules, which will then be integrated into high-voltage batteries. The BMW Group has invested over 1.6 billion baht (approximately RM211,153,426) in the project, with a significant portion earmarked for state-of-the-art equipment and systems, totalling almost 1.4 billion baht (approximately RM184,759,247).
Since 2019, the BMW Group has been producing high-voltage batteries in Thailand for locally-made plug-in hybrids. Plant Rayong manufactures a wide range of BMW, Mini, and BMW Motorrad models for the Thai and various ASEAN markets. In 2023 alone, the plant produced over 12,000 cars and almost 11,000 motorcycles.
To ensure the readiness of the workforce, employees will undergo comprehensive training programs delivered within the global production network, focusing on enhancing the technical skills of local staff through knowledge transfer. This investment in professional training and development underscores the BMW Group’s commitment to advancing the Thai economy.
Additionally, the BMW Group is collaborating with UNICEF in Thailand to enhance career opportunities for young people through a targeted STEM education program, providing training and career advice to support the industry and the global transition to sustainable mobility solutions.