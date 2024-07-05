IPR-INTAN project in Sabah set to produce 5,000 tonnes of MD2 pineapples

KOTA KINABALU: The MD2 pineapple cultivation project in Sabah, under the People’s Income Initiative - Agro Entrepreneur (IPR-INTAN), is expected to yield 5,000 tonnes with an estimated income of RM20 million from late October until July 2025.

Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS) deputy general manager Eswadi Roslan said the project started in August last year with land clearance and site preparation, followed by planting in September of the same year.

He said the first cultivation phase involved an area of ​​80.9 hectares, engaging 180 participants in Kampung Gana, Kota Marudu, located about 158 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu.

“Ongoing maintenance is also carried out to ensure a harvest this year, in addition to the planting of pineapple suckers in an area of ​​80.4 hectares,” he told Bernama.

On April 16, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan reportedly said the LIGS has been entrusted to implement the IPR-INTAN programme through MD2 pineapple cultivation in the village to increase residents’ income and eradicate poverty.

IPR-INTAN is a programme under the Economy Ministry aimed at assisting B40 farmers in rural areas through participation in cluster farming.

According to Eswadi, RM11.4 million was allocated to LIGS last year for the project’s initial phase, and the second phase, involving an area of 121 hectares with a cost of RM16.5 million, will benefit an additional 270 participants.

He said various challenges need to be addressed in the large-scale programme, particularly the crucial task of selecting suitable locations for pineapple cultivation.

“Factors such as fertile land, access to sufficient water supply, and suitable climate conditions must be carefully considered. This is essential as pineapples need adequate water to grow well.

“The establishment of an efficient irrigation system is important to ensure plants receive adequate water and to manage excess water,” he said, adding that pineapple plants need a minimum of six hours of sunlight daily, and the soil should maintain a pH between 4.5 and 6.5 to facilitate optimal nutrient absorption.

Eswadi explained that pests such as mealybugs (sap-sucking insects) would weaken plants and cause their leaves to turn yellow.

Additionally, nematodes attack the roots, disrupting water and nutrient absorption, while caterpillars damage leaves and hinder the photosynthesis process.

“To address these issues, we use insecticides and fungicides as needed, alongside soil replacement or treatments to reduce pest populations.

“We also use fertilisers such as Yara Mila, Yara Kristalon Green, Yara Kristalon Red, and urea fertilisers,” he said, adding that LIGS now has MD2 pineapple seeds and can supply them to meet local demands.

Kota Marudu was selected for the IPR project due to its poverty rate of 46.2 per cent, as indicated by the Poverty Line Income Study in 2019 by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

It is also one of the three poorest districts in Malaysia after Pitas (53.6 per cent) and Tongod (56.6 per cent), besides being among the 10 localities in Sabah listed under the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Hardcore Poverty Eradication Programme in May 2022.