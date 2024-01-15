King, Queen congratulate King Frederik X

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today expressed their heartiest congratulations and felicitations to King Frederik X on His Majesty’s ascension as the King of Denmark.

In a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Instagram page, Their Majesties expressed hope that Malaysia and Denmark continue to enjoy warm and friendly relations, grounded in mutual respect, with a common goal of enhancing economic ties and fostering closer connections among the people.

Their Majesties expressed hope that the existing bonds of friendship between the two nations will blossom from strength to strength under the reign and wisdom of His Majesty King Frederik X.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also wished King Frederik X, Queen Mary and the people of Denmark good health and success in the years to come.

King Frederik X was proclaimed monarch on Sunday by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The king succeeded his mother, Queen Margrethe II, who formally signed her abdication, ending her 52-year reign as Denmark’s longest-serving monarch. -Bernama