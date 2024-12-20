KUALA LUMPUR: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has suspended former Malaysian badminton player Liew Daren and former National Sports Institute (ISN) performance analyst Jerry Gan over betting violations.

In a statement today, BWF said Daren was found guilty of participating in betting activities from 2018 to 2021.

The Independent Hearing Panel (IHP) issued its decision on Nov 15.

Meanwhile, Jerry admitted to betting and failing to report Daren’s involvement in the activities.

“Evidence also revealed several years of involvement in these illegal activities from phone records, financial documents and chats.

“Therefore, the BWF has proposed a 12-month suspension for Daren and a three-month suspension for Jerry,’’ the statement read.