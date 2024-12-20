$!Japan’s first overseas JOYPOLIS SPORTS flagship complex opens in Kai Tak Sports Park

The all-weather indoor sportainment complex, JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG, grandly opens today.

JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG, held its grand opening ceremony today. SEGA's iconic character, SONIC the Hedgehog, joined all officiating guests to share the joy.

-> With five stories and nearly 30,000 square feet, it features dozens of sports entertainment activities. -> With the mission of “Sports for All Generations,“ it combines sports and entertainment under the concept of Sportainment. -> The first SEGA-licensed SONIC Stadium and the top-floor themed restaurant “Hungry Tiger, Hidden Dragon” are also unveiled simultaneously. Mr Shuji Utsumi, SEGA President and Justin Scarpone, Executive Vice President recently traveled to Hong Kong to personally host the opening ceremony of JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG and to officiate the completion ceremony of the sports-themed SONIC Stadium Mr Vincent Law, Director of Supreme Joy Limited and Mr Stanley Chan, legendary racehorse owner “Golden Sixty” served as officiating guests, while jockey Vincent Ho, along with several Hong Kong athletes, discussed the sports entertainment facilities infused with local elements. HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 December 2024 - The largest indoor amusement park in Japan, TOKYO JOYPOLIS, launched its sister brand JOYPOLIS SPORTS, opening its first overseas flagship complex—JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG—today with a grand opening ceremony. The event was graced by Mr Shuji Utsumi, President and COO of SEGA CORPORATION; Mr. Justin Scarpone, Executive Vice President, Executive Officer and Head of Global Transmedia Group of SEGA; Mr. Nishiumi Shigehiro, Deputy Consul-General of Japan, Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong; Mr. Arnold Lau, Associate Director-General of Investment Promotion, InvestHK, Mr John Sharkey, Project Director, Kai Tak Sports Park Limited; along with Dr Bonnie Or, Director; Mr Vincent Law, Executive Director; Mrs Alice Law, Managing Director, Supreme Joy Limited and Mr Stanley Chan, Director and the owner of the legendary Hong Kong racehorse “Golden Sixty”; Mr Alan Ho, Director; Mr Chan Kam-lung, Director representative; and Mr. Keo. W, representative of “Hungry Tiger Hidden Dragon” and interdisciplinary designer, who served as officiating guests. They celebrated the unveiling of JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG alongside numerous distinguished guests, business partners, and friends from the sports community. Combining the concept of Sportainment, aims to create unique sports entertainment facilities for Hong Kong With over 20 years of experience in operating amusement facilities, JOYPOLIS has long been a top choice for locals in Japan due to its large scale and diverse sports attractions. To further expand into overseas markets, it has authorized the opening of the first JOYPOLIS SPORTS flagship outside Japan, establishing a brand-new sports-themed complex.

The Hong Kong flagship complex spans five stories and nearly 30,000 square feet, featuring three major themed sports entertainment experiences and unique dining options. This includes the first licensed “SONIC Stadium”, “Ninja Dojo,“ and “Future Arena,“ offering dozens of interactive attractions that integrate cutting-edge technology and innovative entertainment. Most facilities have been specially designed by SEGA in collaboration with a local team for the people of Hong Kong and Kai Tak Sports Park. The top floor features a themed restaurant and bar, “Hungry Tiger, Hidden Dragon,“ created by local interdisciplinary designer Keo W., which includes a semi-outdoor dining area offering a 270-degree view of the magnificent scenery of the Kai Tak Main Stadium. This is set to become one of Hong Kong’s most prominent new sports entertainment hotspots, aligning with the concept of “travel everywhere.” At the opening ceremony, Mr Vincent Law, Executive Director of Supreme Joy Limited, stated: “We are excited to introduce JOYPOLIS SPORTS to Hong Kong, upholding Japan’s mission of ‘Sports for All Generations.’ By combining the concept of Sportainment, we aim to create an entertainment venue that offers ‘Sports & Fun, All in One.’ JOYPOLIS SPORTS brings together world-class technological sports games while cleverly incorporating local elements to provide citizens and tourists with a unique and fresh sports entertainment experience. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a newcomer to sports, enjoying time with family, gathering with friends, or celebrating an event, JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG offers distinctive interactive experiences that cater to different age groups, combinations, and activity needs.”

On the second floor, SEGA licensed the first SONIC Stadium, marking a significant development in the IP market As one of the three major themed areas, SONIC Stadium is licensed and named after SEGA’s iconic character. This arena combines classic characters with sports, featuring three exclusive attractions designed for SONIC Stadium. Players of all ages can immerse themselves in the exciting world of SONIC, enjoying the dual pleasures of sports and entertainment. During his speech, Mr Shuji Utsumi, President and COO of SEGA CORPORATION, stated:：”I am grateful for the invitation to the opening ceremony of “JOYPOLIS SPORTS” at Kai Tak Sports Park, highlighting its significance as a new hub for sports in Hong Kong. It introduces attractions designed for all ages, featuring SEGA’s SONIC the Hedgehog, and emphasises the venue’s potential for family enjoyment and community engagement. I am excited about the upcoming movie “SONIC 3” and its global fanbase, confident that “SONIC Stadium” will attract both local and international visitors. I thank collaborators for their efforts in creating this facility and hope “JOYPOLIS SPORTS” will positively impact the community. Please enjoy your time here at “JOYPOLIS SPORTS” and “SONIC Stadium” to the fullest!” Three Major Themed Areas Combine Cutting-Edge Technology and Physical Sports to Create a New Amusement Experience The JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG flagship complex spans five stories, featuring three meticulously designed themed areas that blend gaming and sports in innovative ways. This offers an unprecedented, visually stunning, and delightfully surprising interactive sports experience, making it a top destination for those pursuing a healthy lifestyle. Continuing the culture of TOKYO JOYPOLIS, JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG will periodically collaborate with popular Japanese IPs to launch exclusive limited-time events, co-branded products, and souvenirs that are not to be missed. A standout feature of JOYPOLIS SPORTS HONG KONG is that it allows customers to enjoy gaming while unknowingly improving their fitness, achieving workout effects effortlessly. Through diverse facilities and exciting game content, players can sweat while having fun, experiencing the joys of sports, enhancing their fitness, and gaining an intangible amount of exercise. At today’s opening ceremony, several athletes were present, including Mr Vincent Ho, jockey, Ms Karen Tam, two-time Olympic swimmer, Mr Cheung King-wai, former Asian Games gold medalist cyclist and Mr Stanley Tse, former sailing athlete, who represented Hong Kong at the Asian Games. They provided insights from an athlete’s perspective on various experiences and fitness needs.







