LUXURY automotive dealer group HR Owen is adding Lotus to its line-up of car brands and becomes the latest retailer for the brand in the UK.

The new Lotus showroom located in Hatfield will host the fast-expanding range of Lotus models such as the new Lotus Emeya, an electric four-door hyper-GT, and the Eletre, the all-electric hyper-SUV as well as the Emira, Lotus’ last mainstream petrol-powered sports car.

Ken Choo, CEO of H.R. Owen, said, “At H.R. Owen, it’s the vision of Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan that we continually align ourselves with brands that push the boundaries of luxury and performance. Lotus’ dedication to innovation and the introduction of electrifying models like Emeya perfectly aligns with our vision. We are thrilled to offer these exceptional vehicles to our customers.”

Mike Johnstone, chief commercial officer, Lotus, added, “The global reputation of H. R. Owen and its discerning customer base makes it an ideal new partner for Lotus in the UK. The Hatfield site is in an excellent and easily accessible location north of London and will significantly improve brand visibility in the south-east of England.”

H.R. Owen’s Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London and Lamborghini Manchester dealerships were named the best in the world by their respective manufacturers last year.