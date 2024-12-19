KUALA LUMPUR: The Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin has urged the media to intensify campaigns through social media platforms, television, radio and newspapers to educate the public about the importance of animal welfare and address issues of neglect and abuse.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said this was one of the five steps recommended in efforts to safeguard animal welfare, which Her Royal Highness considers a responsibility of every individual, regardless of race, age or religion, and should be supported by all parties.

Her Royal Highness said this was because every life is valuable, and animal welfare reflects the maturity and compassion of a society.

“Besides this, the government’s contribution in allocating funds specifically for animal welfare is also crucial, as seen in Turkiye, in major cities like Istanbul and Ankara, and in other Western countries, where the issue of animal welfare is actively debated in their parliaments,” said Her Royal Highness.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin said this during a roundtable discussion on awareness, management and sustainability of animals in Higher Education Institutions and Mosques within the Federal Territories and Putrajaya, held at International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) here today.

Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin also called for strengthened cooperation between local councils and the community, where the public can act as eyes and ears in reporting cases of animal neglect or abuse while also emphasising the role of volunteers in activities such as the ‘trap-neuter-release’ programmes for stray cats and dogs.

“For the fourth suggestion, I urge the Ministry of Education to mandate the establishment of animal lover clubs or associations in every school and higher education institution.

“Through these clubs, students and university students can learn the basics of animal care and increase empathy and compassion for animals from a young age.

“As for the fifth suggestion, I urge capable private companies to play their part by joining animal welfare programs through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, by providing funding and assistance to animal shelters,” Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin added.

Earlier, Her Royal Highness also launched a biography, Tails of Triumph, a collection of true stories of animals successfully rescued at IIUM.