Nadma: Number of flood evacuees in Johor drops to 338 this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Johor is improving as the number of evacuees continues to drop to 338 people from 92 families housed in six temporary relief centres, as of 6 this morning, compared with 440 people reported last night.

Based on the latest disaster report nationwide, issued by the National Disaster Management Agency's National Disaster Command Centre, the three relief centres in Johor are in Kota Tinggi which accommodates 84 victims; two centres in Mersing (170 people) and one centre in Kluang (84 people).

In Pahang, nine people from two families are being accommodated in a relief centre in Rompin, which has been open since midnight last night.

Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in a relief centre in Kuching, following a fire incident involving nine houses in Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Petra Jaya, remains at 38.

A survey of the situation by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage found that four rivers are at dangerous levels - Sungai Endau Kluang, Johor, which recorded a reading of 14.51 meters (m) on a downward trend and Sungai Kelantan in Gua Musang, Kelantan, (72.61 m) on an upward trend.

Sungai Arau in Perlis recorded a reading of 24.14 m on an upward trend, with Sungai Batang Sadong in Serian, Sarawak (9.52 m on a downward trend), as of this morning.

Nadma also said that several areas in Pahang and Johor will experience bad weather due to continuous heavy rain until today. In Pahang areas affected are at Pekan and Rompin, while in Johor it involves Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

It added that 20 roads are closed due to flooding, damaged bridges and landslide incidents. They include Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Pekan-Nenasi-Rompin in Pekan, Pahang; Jalan Mersing-Endau in Mersing, Johor; and Jalan Sungai Sam to Dabong in Jeli, Kelantan. -Bernama