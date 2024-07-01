Police arrest two suspects who broke into a house in Taman Bukit Mas, Taiping

IPOH: Police today arrested two men on suspicion of breaking into a house in Taman Bukit Mas, Taiping using a red Honda City car, after their intrusion went viral on social media recently.

Taiping police chief ACP Razlam Ab Hamid said a police team from the Crime Investigation Department of the Perak police headquarters nabbed the two suspects, aged 37 and 47, in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur at about 11am yesterday.

Razlam said the suspects, both friends, had previous records for criminal and drug related offences and have been active since 2017 while another suspect is still at large.

“Following the arrest, police seized a Honda City car, tools for breaking-in, handphones, hand bag and foreign currency. We will seek a remand order for both suspects at the Taiping Magistrates Court tomorrow,” he said in a statement tonight.

Media reports had earlier said police were tracking down two suspects who had broken into a house in Taman Bukit Mas on Jan 2, and escaped in a red Honda City car.

The incident was captured via a dashcam recording that went viral on social media two days ago. -Bernama