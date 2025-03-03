ALOR SETAR: Police have obtained a remand order against the 43-year-old-man suspected of killing his mother before setting her on fire at a house in Jalan Tok Keling near here yesterday.

The seven-day remand order against the suspect, who holds an OKU (Person with Disabilities) card, was issued by Magistrate Nur Syifa Mohd Hamzah today.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

It was reported that police found the 68-year-old woman’s body in a burnt state in the house after receiving information about the incident yesterday morning.

ALSO READ: Woman found burned, son arrested

Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said the suspect was arrested in front of the house.

“The woman’s grandson, aged 14, was also in the house. According to the boy, the incident happened between 7 and 7.30 am when he heard his father and grandmother arguing and then heard the woman screaming for help.

“The boy then ran out of the house to ask for help from neighbours. Some neighbors tried to see what was happening but were threatened by the suspect, causing the neighbors to contact the police for further action,“ she said in a statement here today.