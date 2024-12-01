Police investigating claims PN tried to bribe Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have opened an investigation paper in connection with allegations that Perikatan Nasional (PN) tried to bribe Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a bid to oust the government.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) said the case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said police had received four reports on the case.

“The case is still in the investigation stage and police advise the public not to make any speculation or comment which can disrupt the investigation process,” he said in a statement today.

Razarudin confirmed that police recorded statements from four people today under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the so-called 'Dubai Move' aimed at toppling the federal government.

The four are Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general (Community Communications) Datuk Ismail Yusop, Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris (Papagomo), Badrul Hisham Shaharin (Chegu Bard) and Mohamad Salim Iskandar, he said.

He said 145 police reports had been received on the issue.

Last Dec 30, Ismail was reported to have claimed that the Dubai Move was discussed when several opposition leaders and government backbenchers went on a holiday in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. -Bernama