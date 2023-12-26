Technician killed as head crushed by lift door

GEORGE TOWN: A 28-year-old technician lost his life while conducting maintenance work on a lift in a tragic incident that occurred at a shopping complex in Jalan Burmah, George Town, here today.

R. Tinesh Kumar, suffered severe head injuries when his head got trapped between the lift doors.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) Operations Centre in Penang said it received an emergency call at 4.45 pm.

Upon arrival, firemen discovered two lift maintenance workers trapped in the lift.

Tinesh Kumar was found in an unconscious state with his head stuck between the lift doors, while the other, a 53-year-old man, was reportedly in a safe condition.

After being confirmed dead by a medical team at the scene, Tinesh Kumar’s body was sent to the Penang Hospital. -Bernama