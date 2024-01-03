University offers courses to battle cybersecurity crime

KUALA LUMPUR: HELP University collaborates with Macquarie University, Australia to tackle the increased threat of cybersecurity crimes by offering micro-credential and other short courses to ensure better and more advanced cybersecurity skilled professionals in ASEAN and Malaysia.

The partnership with HELP represents a first of its kind collaboration by Macquarie University with a Malaysian private university to combat cybersecurity crime in the region, by upskilling and training the workforce to have the necessary know-how to deal with the 84 million cyberattacks daily, as recorded during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Macquarie University’s Cyber Skills Academy and HELP University’s Institute for Professional and Executive Development (IPED) will address the critical market need for cyber security and digital skills training in Malaysia and across ASEAN countries.

Vice-Chancellor of HELP University, Professor Dr. Andy Liew Teik Kooi said: “The importance of equipping a wide array of stakeholders with the necessary skills to navigate the complexities of the digital age is vital.

In our collaboration with Macquarie University, we are uniting efforts to address cybersecurity challenges effectively.

Recognising that cybersecurity education is indispensable, not only for students and professionals but also for government agencies, regulatory bodies, industry associations, non-profit organisations, businesses, and the broader community, we affirm our commitment to enhancing awareness and security education in the ASEAN region.”

The global cyber security market is experiencing unprecedented growth, with significant potential in cyber security training, with a projected leap in valuation from USD $1.9 billion in 2022 to USD $12.1 billion by 2026.

Matthew Bushby, Chief Executive Officer, Macquarie University, Cyber Skills Academy, who attended the MOU signing at ELM Graduate School said: “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with HELP University. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to democratise access to world leading cyber education and develop innovative educational programmes that address the specific cyber security challenges faced by the ASEAN region and Malaysia.

Together we can make a tangible difference in fostering cyber resilience, build cyber fluency and driving innovation in this critical field.”

There is a pressing need for accessible and industry-aligned cyber security training while corporate governance is evolving to integrate cyber security expertise, with 70% of corporate boards projected to have such expertise by 2026.

The key objectives of this partnership include addressing the cyber security skills gap in the ASEAN region, delivering tailored cyber education for ASEAN’s unique landscape, and empowering the next generation of cyber professionals through joint collaboration and industry partnerships.