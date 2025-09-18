SUKMA 2026 to feature 474 events, highest in tournament history

THE 22nd Malaysia Games (SUKMA 2026) in Selangor will feature a total of 474 events, marking the highest number in the tournament’s history.

State Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Exco Mohd Najwan Halimi confirmed this figure surpasses the previous record of 469 events set during the Sarawak edition.

The event breakdown includes 239 events for male athletes, 217 for female athletes, and 18 mixed-gender events as decided during the SUKMA Technical Committee Meeting last August.

Registration for state contingents will open for a 14-day period starting on November 1.

All events will be held across 53 venues spread throughout nine districts in Selangor involving 12 local authorities and various institutions.

The National Velodrome in Negeri Sembilan will serve as the sole venue located outside Selangor.

Pre-registration for SUKMA 2026 volunteers will commence on September 30 during the Selangor Youth Convention at Dewan Raja Muda Musa in Shah Alam.

The official campaign to name the SUKMA 2026 mascot will also launch on the same day.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin previously unveiled the official mascot featuring a pair of white eagles symbolizing strength and youth spirit on August 15.

The tournament will operate under the theme “Rentak Kita, Aksi Kita” meaning “Our Rhythm, Our Action”.

SUKMA Selangor 2026 is scheduled to run from August 15 to August 24, 2026.

Para SUKMA will follow from September 5 to September 14, 2026. – Bernama