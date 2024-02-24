The Parent Action Group for Education Malaysia has called out primary and secondary school teachers who are not teaching in class but using the time to attend sports events or competitions participated by the school. Its chairperson Datin Noor Azimah Abdul Rahim said the situation leaves students without proper instructions and even causes them not to attend school altogether.

“The teachers’ absence is an ongoing concern among students as it highlights the lack of teaching during class time. If this continues, the student’s academic progress and overall study outcomes will be negatively impacted. “Let me stress that this issue is not confined to specific periods but rather reflects a continuing challenge within various educational settings.” Noor Azimah said schools must address the matter through proactive measures, such as strong monitoring and feedback mechanisms from students and parents so that teachers attend class to teach and foster a conducive learning environment for students. (Pic) Noor Azimah said the absence of teachers in class could lead to time wastage, disruptive behaviour and even bullying. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN