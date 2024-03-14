CHECK FOR DEFECTS

After getting the keys to their properties, it is common for homebuyers to face challenges or disputes with housing developers due to undisclosed defects. Now, National House Buyers Association (HBA) honorary secretary-general Datuk Chang Kim Loong is advising homebuyers to conduct a comprehensive house defect inspection before moving into their new house or purchasing a pre-owned one.

“Defect inspection is a meticulous examination and is a crucial step in understanding the full extent of faults that may exist in the property, and it contributes to making an informed decision on whether to buy a pre-owned property. “It also ensures the developer can be notified in writing of existing defects to a new house and have them corrected before a family moves in.” Chang said identifying potential issues also allows buyers to assess if they are willing to accept existing defects and make provisions for repairs in case of a dispute with the developer or pre-owned house seller. (Pic) Examining a unit for defects contributes to making an informed decision on whether to buy the property. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN