A rectangular road divider at the intersection of Jalan Pisang Rastali and Jalan Pisang Embun in Kampung Pisang, Air Itam has raised safety concerns among road users. Air Itam state assemblyman Joseph S.S. Ng said complaints have been received regarding the divider and the matter has been raised to the Majlis Bandaraya Pulau Pinang. (Pic) Police have been urged to monitor traffic in the area during peak hours to curb traffic violations and crashes. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN