COSMETICS ‘UGLY SIDE’

An aesthetic dermatologist has warned the public to be cautious of common ingredients in cosmetic products that could pose potential harm to the skin. Dr Lim Ing Kien said fragrances and essential oils, known for their aromatic properties, can trigger allergies and skin irritation, while denatured alcohol, which is often found in skincare products, has the potential to dry out and irritate the skin. “Sulphates, specifically sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate, can strip the skin of its natural oils and cause irritation. Parabens, commonly used as preservatives, have raised concerns about skin sensitivity and may contribute to conditions like atopic dermatitis and eczema.” Last year, the Health Ministry banned five cosmetic products in Malaysia after discovering that they contained scheduled poisons. (Pic) Lim said consumers should opt for skin-friendly alternatives with gentle ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, ceramides and natural oils. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN