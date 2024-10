Suria KLCC shopping mall is decorated with colorful decorations in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration which will be celebrate soon during today’s survey. The Deepavali festival known as the festival of light will be celebrated by Hindus on November 12 this year. Deepavali meant to signify victory by the power of good over the power of evil, symbolically addressed in the sense of light illuminating darkness. theSun/Adib Rawi Yahya