DISTRACTION DANGER

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has urged the government to prohibit vehicle owners from installing aftermarket infotainment systems that have YouTube and Netflix apps as they can distract drivers. Its chairman Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said the systems installed as original equipment are designed with essential apps that enhance road safety.

“But aftermarket infotainment systems, which allow YouTube and Netflix content to be played, can become a huge distraction for drivers and contribute to road crashes.” Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Datuk Mohd Nasri Omar said 598,635 road crashes were reported nationwide in 2023. (Pic) Wong said the use of such devices diverts the driver’s hands from the steering wheel and other essential vehicle controls. MASRY CHE ANI THESUN