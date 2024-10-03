FOREIGN WORKER MISTREATMENT

As of Jan 24, the Labour Department has received 87 complaints from foreign workers about being mistreated by their Malaysian employers. Its spokesman said the most common complaints involved unpaid wages for the duration of their employment, deplorable accommodation and employers withholding their passports.

(Pic) Labour Department staff checking on worker accommodations. The department spokesman said all workers, foreign or local, are entitled to equal rights and fair treatment under labour laws. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN