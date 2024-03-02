LACK CIVIC CONSCIOUSNESS

Malaysians have poor civic-consciousness and are litterbugs. This is the verdict of Kuala Lumpur City Hall after collecting 3.06 tonnes of “scattered rubbish” in a single day from just three areas in the capital city during the 2024 New Year celebrations. It is an increase from the 2.98 tonnes it collected during a similar celebration last year. KL City Hall Health and

Environment Department deputy senior director Norhayati Mat Said told theSun that the largest amount of rubbish collected was in the Bukit Bintang area with 1.98 tonnes, followed by Dataran Merdeka with 0.79 tonnes and areas around KLCC with 0.29 tonnes. (Pic) Norhayati says there needs to be a change in public behaviour to address the problem. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN