LOCALS LOSING OUT TO FOREIGNERS

The Federation of Hawkers and Petty Traders Association Malaysia is urging the authorities to act against foreigners operating illegal businesses. Its president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman said the authorities have failed to effectively deal with the issue and should be more sensitive to the matter.

“The authorities are weak and ineffective when dealing with these foreigners. Apart from illegal immigrants, many of those who enter the country on work permits are running businesses on the side. “This affects Malaysians who pay for business, premises and other relevant licences, apart from annual taxes, to operate their businesses legally.” (Pic) Foreign peddlers plying their trade illegally in Jalan Silang, Kuala Lumpur. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN