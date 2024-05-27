One million Malaysians over 15 are currently experiencing depression, according to the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023, but there is a grossly inadequate number of psychiatrists to deal with the problem. Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) Psychiatry and Mental Health Department head Dr Fariza Yahya said the figure had doubled from 2019 with around 50% of cases exhibiting self-harming behaviour and suicidal thoughts. International Islamic University Malaysia psychiatrist Dr Rozanizam Zakaria said in January 2022, the World Health Organisation (WHO) estimated more than 264 million people of all ages globally were affected by depression. ADIB RAWI YAHYA THESUN