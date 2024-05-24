The Buddhist community celebrated Wesak Day to mark the birth, enlightenment and passing of Gautama Buddha. The event, hosted by Fo Guang Shan Malaysia, took place at its current centre at Jalan SS3/33, Taman Universiti, from 8am to 4pm. Deputy abbess, the Venerable Ru Xing said the centre, which has about 5,000 members and a 30-year history at the location, held a month-long celebration to promote a plant-based diet and featured competitions and exhibitions. Ru emphasised the importance of community outreach, which involved association members in activities to celebrate with the less fortunate and even prisoners, to foster the Wesak Day spirit. “The celebration featured the bathing of the Buddha ceremony and chanting sessions, which symbolised the serenity and peace that gained inspiration from the legend of the Buddha’s birth.“This year, we promoted eco-friendly practices by using USB-rechargeable candles instead of traditional ones. This helps reduce waste and promotes environmental consciousness.” AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN