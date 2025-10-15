Family claims remains of teen killed in Petaling Jaya school stabbing

PETALING JAYA: The family of a female student fatally stabbed at a secondary school in Petaling Jaya has claimed her remains this morning.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat confirmed the 16-year-old’s remains were collected at 7.30 am.

He stated the post-mortem was completed last night at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre Pathology Department.

“Further updates will be shared by Selangor police chief Datuk Sazeli Kahar during a press conference at 11.30 am,” he told Bernama.

The 14-year-old male suspect arrived at the Petaling Jaya Court complex at 8.40 am in a police patrol car.

The remand application process for the suspect has been completed according to police sources.

Additional case details will be revealed during the scheduled press conference.

Yesterday’s incident occurred at 9.30 am when a Form Four female student was allegedly stabbed to death by a male student.

She tragically died at the scene of the school stabbing. – Bernama