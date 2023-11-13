SINGER MEGA SALE

Singer Malaysia has organised a mega sale at the compound of its headquarters at Bangunan Singer in Petaling Jaya. Singer Malaysia central region manager Johan Affandy Ismail said the event is being held in conjunction with Singer Malaysia’s 117 years in business. Apart from discounts of up to 70% on its products, Johan said Singer will also be giving out surprise gifts to the first 300 walk-in visitors. (Pic) Visitors browsing Singer products on offer at the event. SYED AZAHAR SYED OSMAN THESUN