SUE TIK TOK USER

The Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) is in the process of suing a woman who made several negative claims about some mamak restaurants through a video, said its president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan. He told theSun yesterday Presma has begun the process of pursuing legal action against the TikTok user, known as Kak Dya, after she alleged some mamak restaurants engage in appalling practices.

“The video has humiliated Indian Muslim restaurateurs with its serious allegations, and we have hired a lawyer to pursue legal action against her. More than 100 police reports have been lodged over the video, that the association president has labelled ‘baseless’. AMIRUL SYAFIQ THESUN