10 Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi ferry trips cancelled due to high waves

ALOR SETAR: Ten ferry trips on the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route were cancelled today due to the five-metre high waves that stormed the waters of Kuala Kedah, affecting almost 4,000 passengers.

In a statement, Konsortium Ferrylines Ventures Sdn Bhd general manager, Captain Dr Baharin Baharom, said that the ten trips involved four ferries from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah with a total of 2,154 passengers, and six ferries from Kuala Kedah to Langkawi with 1,791 passengers.

He said the cancelled trips from Langkawi were the ones scheduled at 10.30 am, noon, 1 pm, and 1.30 pm, while from Kuala Kedah are the ones scheduled at 9.30 am, 10.30 am, 11.30 am, noon, 1 pm and 1.30 pm.

“Affected passengers can make a claim for refund or change the trip date with the ferry management company.

“Additional ferries are being provided at the Kuala Perlis Passenger Jetty Terminal, but subject to the terminal’s capacity and sea condition,” he said.