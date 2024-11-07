10 people give statements to MACC over HRD Corp

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 10 individuals appeared at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here today to have their statements recorded in connection with the investigation into the Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) audit report.

MACC senior director of investigations Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim when contacted said that all of them, comprising HRD Corp and Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) staff, arrived in stages from 10 am.

Earlier, it was reported that MACC investigators had collected documents from the HRD Corp office in Kuala Lumpur and KESUMA here.

Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) Series 2/2024 revealed that there were actions and decisions taken by HRD Corp management that did not comply with procedures and did not safeguard interests in achieving the company’s founding functions.