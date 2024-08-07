PETALING JAYA: Kuching native Taylor Louise has made the nation proud following her amazing victory at the 27th World Championships of Performing Arts (WCOPA).

The ten-year-old shared her delight in a recent Facebook post after winning first place in the competition’s Open Category for participants aged eight to 10-years-old.

She also clinched the title of the 2024 WCOPA Junior Division Champion for the Open Category also held in the US.

However, her recent win is not stopping the young singer as she has expressed her determination to “do better next time”.

“I have learnt so much and I know I have so much room to improve in terms of my vocal and performance on stage,” she said.

In her post, she conveyed her gratitude towards her parents, families, coach and best friend for their never ending support and love during her preparations for the competition.

She also shared the love to all her supporters for reminding her to “keep going” and being there for her every step of the way.

“I love you all and thank you for being the pillar of my strengths and support. Without you all, I would not have gone this far.

“Today’s gold medal is for all of you,” she added.

