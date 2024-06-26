PETALING JAYA: Malaysian twins aged 11, are en route from Kuching to Long Beach, California, USA, to participate in the 27th World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) from June 28 to July 6.

Aleysha Shareef and Ryan Zachary Shareef were chosen to represent Malaysia following their outstanding performance at the national WCOPA held at the City Theatre in Kuala Lumpur last January.

WCOPA, often referred to as the Talent Olympics for aspiring entertainers, draws participants from more than 60 countries every year.

According to New Sarawak Tribune, the twins expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming competition before their departure yesterday.

Aleysha mentioned that they had been diligently attending intensive classes in both vocals and modelling for the past two months.

“Our sole target is to win. When we achieve that, I want to proudly announce to all viewers that we are representatives from Sarawak, Malaysia,” she emphasised.

Ryan reiterated his confidence in competing and expressed his resolution to give his best for Sarawak and Malaysia.

“We’ve been eagerly anticipating this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a long time and are thrilled to compete with the world’s best talents,” he said.

Aleysha will demonstrate her talent across three vocal genres: Rock & Ballad, Pop, and Broadway. She will also participate in the modeling category, showcasing both formal and casual attire, and perform two duets with Ryan.

On the other hand, Ryan will compete in the Pop and Open vocal categories. He will also present formal and casual outfits for the fashion show, and perform duets alongside his sister.

Notably, Malaysian contestants, including renowned Sarawakian entertainer Bob Yusof, have previously achieved gold at WCOPA.

The twin’s vocal coach, Dewi Liana Seriestha herself earned several accolades at WCOPA in 2014, including gold for classical opera, three silver medals across contemporary, world music and various vocal categories, a special Industry Award and the WCOPA classical champion medal.