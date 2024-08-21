11 foreign workers nabbed in Ops Selera in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Not only did they not have a valid passport, but 11 foreigners who were detained during an inspection conducted by the Penang Immigration Department (JIM) had violated the conditions of the pass when working in a different sector from the approved field.

The matter was revealed when a raid was carried out in Ops Selera series on a food court located inside a shopping centre in Seberang Jaya here yesterday.

Penang JIM said a total of 27 food operators working in the stalls there were checked before 11 foreign workers aged 25 to 40 were arrested in the operation.

“The detained foreign workers consist of six Bangladeshi men, three Nepali men as well as one Indonesian man and woman.

“All those arrested are suspected of committing an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963 for further investigation and action,“ according to a post on its Facebook page, today.

According to the post, several witness summonses were also issued to local employees to appear to assist in the investigation and further action against the business owner.