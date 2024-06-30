11 suspects detained in connection with cable theft

KUALA LUMPUR: Three women were among 11 suspects detained on Friday in connection with cabel theft in Selangor.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said police arrested two men, aged 28 and 34 on Friday at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang (SUKE) elevated highway by a Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB).

“While on their rounds, police stopped a suspicious looking car but the car sped off towards the SUKE Highway and one of the suspects even tried to jump out and escape but was later detained,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azam said a technician from Telekom Malaysia (TM) carried out inspection on the seized cables and revealed that the cables were stolen from Jalan Hillview, Hulu Kelang and one of the two suspects failed to show any documents.

Following the arrest of the two suspects, police detained another six men and three women, aged between 17 and 33, at 5pm yesterday in Bandar Botani and Jalan Taman Kem Pelabuhan, Klang, believed to have been associated with the same theft case.

He added that police seized 76 cable pieces that were cut into several sizes, four cars, three drills, a welding machine, 10 rolls of sling rope, hooves, two main hole keys and four handphones.

“Nine suspects have between two to 14 previous criminal records for various drug related offences. Two of them also tested positive for meth and amp,” he said adding that all the suspects would be remanded for four days.

Mohd Azam said initial investigations revealed that the suspects who were active for the past one year were involved in four cases in Ampang Jaya, two cases in Shah Alam and three in Melaka and targetted TM underground cables.