12 investments worth RM2 billion approved since November 2022 - Perlis MB

KANGAR: The Perlis government has approved 12 new investments in the state amounting to RM2 billion since November 2022, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said of the total, seven companies have been granted approval to invest in the Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA), with an investment value of RM1.75 billion. These investments span the manufacturing, industrial, and renewable energy sectors, including solar energy.

“The state government considers more than just the financial value of investments. We also evaluate how investments will bring greater economic spillover to the local community,” he said.

He said this in his reply to a question from Saad Seman (PN-Chuping), in a question and answer session today.

Saad wanted to know the number of investors which the state government has received so far, how many are involved with CVIA, and the total in Malaysian Ringgit earned from these investments.

Mohd Shukri said that factors such as job creation, opportunities for small businesses due to increased demand for industrial labour, and the potential for developing new growth centres, were key considerations in evaluating investment proposals.

He expressed confidence that, through ongoing efforts, cooperation with relevant agencies, and support from elected representatives, Perlis will continue to attract further investments over the next three years, driving economic growth in the state.