A Singaporean man has become an internet sensation after dashcam footage captured him hitting face-first into a car’s rear windscreen while riding a mobility scooter.

The 41-second clip, shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, shows the man in the leftmost lane, waiting for traffic to move.

As the vehicles ahead began to move, the rider checked his blind spot by glancing over his left shoulder.

Unfortunately, he didn’t notice the car in front having braked, leading to a sudden collision.

The dashcam footage shows the man’s mouth wide open in shock just before his face hits the car’s rear windscreen.

Post-collision, the rider clutches his face with both hands and falls off his mobility scooter.

The incident which occurred on August 3 near the junction of Mountbatten Road and Amber Road, in the island republic according to the video’s caption, which also called for eyewitnesses to provide assistance and advice.

The video has garnered over 40,000 views, with many netizens amused by the man’s shocked expression before the collision and the fact that he didn’t seem to look like a person with disability although he was riding a mobility scooter.

Facebook user Jeremy Tan wrote: “Hope car is ok.”

Another netizen, Kelvin Ong commented, “IT’S A MIRACLE! HE’S ABLE TO STAND NOW!”

Some netizens were concerned about the inappropriate use of a mobility vehicle meant for disabled individuals and urged the original poster to report the incident to authorities.

Netizen, Kevin Low F M commented, “First, he wasn’t supposed to be on the road. Second, the acceleration was too fast.

“Can’t imagine if it’s on the pavement and due to his reckless behaviour, someone maybe hurt.”