PETALING JAYA: Twelve people have been called for questioning over the case of the disabled e-hailing driver who was allegedly beaten by a bodyguard of a VIP.

The 12 consisted of the victim, the escort, the hotel employee who was present at the scene, police’s Special Action Unit, the complainant’s acquaintance, a doctor, and a Grab operations director, according to New Straits Times.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain shared that the results of the investigation had been forwarded to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s Office for follow-up action.

“Although the complainant (victim) has withdrawn the police report, the continuation of recorded conversations indicates that the complainant is still interested and wishes to pursue this case,” he said.

He added that the investigation papers were referred to the prosecution division head at 8.30am yesterday for further action.

The suspect had no prior disciplinary record, shared Razarudin.

It was reported yesterday (June 4) that the ride-hailing company Grab Malaysia had applied for insurance compensation from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for the e-hailing driver.

