Grab applies for Socso compensation for e-hailing driver

PETALING JAYA: Ride-hailing company Grab Malaysia has applied for insurance compensation from the Social Security Organisation (Socso) for a disabled e-hailing driver driver who was allegedly punched in the head by a bodyguard.

Human Resources minister Steven Sim said the application was sent in today (June 4) morning, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

“Applications like this normally don’t take long. Socso should process this in the next few days,” Sim was quoted as saying.

According to a police report cited by theSun, the victim claimed that he was punched by the said bodyguard after he was asked to move his car while waiting at the lobby of a five-star hotel, located near KL Sentral.

On May 29, Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the driver had lodged a second police report to withdraw the first one.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri shared that she has instructed her officials to investigate the incident to see if any assistance can be given to the affected individual.

ALSO READ: E-hailing driver assault: Complain to IPCC if doubtful of investigation - Azalina