160 participants compete in Anti-Corruption Debate Competition 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 160 participants from 40 teams are competing in the MACC Chief Commissioner’s Cup Anti-Corruption Debate Competition for Institutions of Higher Learning 2024, which will run for three days starting today.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Community Education Division director Nazli Rasyid Sulong said the participants include students from public and private universities, Teacher Education Institutes (IPG), Mara Education Institutions (IPMa), polytechnics and community colleges.

He said the competition is organised in collaboration with the Malaysian Universities Debating Council (MADUM), Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), Dewan Bahasa Dan Pustaka (DBP) and Anti-Corruption Student Force (AMAR).

“The objective of the competition is to encourage students to stay updated on current events and have the confidence to express their views on issues of corruption and abuse of power. It also aims to develop students who uphold the values of trustworthiness and transparency as core principles.

“It is hoped that this competition will serve as a platform for teams to demonstrate integrity, while also fostering creative and intellectual students towards a corruption-free nation and garnering student support in anti-corruption efforts,” he said in a statement today.

Nazli Rasyid said the debate competition will be conducted entirely in Malay language following the Asian Parliamentary Debate format and will be judged by 60 experts in public speaking, linguistic style and current issues related to corruption.

The final round of the competition will take place on Sunday at UTP, Perak and will be streamed live on the social media channels of Astro Awani, DBP, MACC and UTP.